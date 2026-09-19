Home
World
Europe
EU urges US to reverse visa ban on Palestinian UN delegation

EU urges US to reverse visa ban on Palestinian UN delegation

Yenişafak English AA
17:04, 19/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 17:14, 19/09/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
EU urges US to reverse visa ban on Palestinian UN delegation
AA
File photo

The European Union's External Action Service said on Saturday it regrets Washington's decision to deny entry visas to Palestinian officials for a second consecutive year, urging the United States to reconsider its position ahead of next week's high-level UN General Assembly session in New York.

The European Union on Saturday urged the United States to reverse its decision denying entry visas to members of the Palestinian delegation ahead of next week's high-level session of the UN General Assembly in New York, warning that the move undermines the world body's headquarters agreement.

EU condemns continued visa restrictions

The EU External Action Service said it regretted Washington's decision to maintain the visa restrictions for a second consecutive year. "In light of its existing headquarters agreements with the UN and its obligations as host state, we urge the United States for this decision to be reconsidered," EEAS Spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement. The spokesperson did not specify whether additional diplomatic measures would follow if the US maintains the ban.

Assembly approves video link alternative

The statement comes days after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the upcoming session via video link. On September 17, the assembly voted 152-3 to permit the virtual address after Washington denied Abbas a visa for the second year running. The 81st session of the General Assembly is scheduled to convene next week.

The US administration has maintained visa restrictions on senior Palestinian officials since last year, preventing their physical attendance at UN headquarters. Abbas was previously forced to deliver his 2024 address by video link amid similar visa denials. The high-level session brings together world leaders and foreign ministers for the annual diplomatic gathering.

Titles :anouar el anounimahmoud abbaseu external action serviceun general assemblypalestinian delegationvisa bannew yorkus visa policy
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026