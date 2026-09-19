The European Union on Saturday urged the United States to reverse its decision denying entry visas to members of the Palestinian delegation ahead of next week's high-level session of the UN General Assembly in New York, warning that the move undermines the world body's headquarters agreement.

EU condemns continued visa restrictions

The EU External Action Service said it regretted Washington's decision to maintain the visa restrictions for a second consecutive year. "In light of its existing headquarters agreements with the UN and its obligations as host state, we urge the United States for this decision to be reconsidered," EEAS Spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement. The spokesperson did not specify whether additional diplomatic measures would follow if the US maintains the ban.

Assembly approves video link alternative

The statement comes days after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the upcoming session via video link. On September 17, the assembly voted 152-3 to permit the virtual address after Washington denied Abbas a visa for the second year running. The 81st session of the General Assembly is scheduled to convene next week.

The US administration has maintained visa restrictions on senior Palestinian officials since last year, preventing their physical attendance at UN headquarters. Abbas was previously forced to deliver his 2024 address by video link amid similar visa denials. The high-level session brings together world leaders and foreign ministers for the annual diplomatic gathering.