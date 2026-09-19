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Indonesian president chants 'Free Palestine' at school event

Indonesian president chants 'Free Palestine' at school event

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17:06, 19/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 17:15, 19/09/2026, Saturday
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Indonesian president chants 'Free Palestine' at school event
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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto led chants of 'Free Palestine' during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of an Islamic school in Jakarta, stating that a strong Indonesia could help oppressed peoples while vowing the nation would never again face colonial domination.


Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto led attendees in chants of "Free Palestine" on Saturday during a reception commemorating the 100th anniversary of an Islamic school in Jakarta, moments after receiving a keffiyeh from the Palestinian ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation. The event marked a significant display of solidarity with the Palestinian cause by the head of state of the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

Palestinian Ambassador Abdulfattah A.K. Al-Sattari presented the traditional scarf to Prabowo during the ceremony. The Indonesian president returned to the podium wiping his eyes with the garment before leading the chant multiple times, according to state-run news agency Antara.

Calls for strength and self-reliance

Prabowo stated that a strong Indonesia could extend support to oppressed populations abroad. "If Indonesia is 'strong,' then 'we can help our brothers and sisters who are oppressed by another regime,'" he said, adding that the ongoing attacks against Palestinians should serve as motivation for Jakarta to bolster its national power.

The Indonesian leader emphasized that true sovereignty depends on self-reliance and effective management of natural resources. He noted that Indonesia must protect and strengthen itself by making effective use of its domestic assets rather than depending on external powers, ensuring the country can assist allies without compromising its own stability.

Warning against colonial subjugation

"We must be determined never to be colonized again by anyone. We must be strong," Prabowo told the assembled guests at the centennial celebration. He stressed that historical awareness remains essential to ensuring the archipelago nation never again falls under foreign domination, drawing parallels between Indonesia's own anti-colonial struggle and current resistance movements.

Titles :prabowo subiantoindonesiapalestinefree palestinejakartaabdulfattah al-sattari
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