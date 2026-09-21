China's Xi to pay state visit to US this week





Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25, Beijing confirmed on Monday, saying the Chinese and American leaders will exchange views on world peace amid the ongoing war in Iran. At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Xi will arrive for the three-day visit on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in a statement. The visit follows Trump's state visit to China in May, establishing a reciprocal diplomatic rhythm between the two powers.

Historic Exchange

This marks Xi's first state visit to the US since September 2015, when he met then-President Barack Obama in Washington. He previously traveled to the US in 2017 to meet Trump during the latter's first term, and returned in 2023 for talks with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco — though that meeting did not carry state visit protocol.

Guo told reporters in Beijing that the reciprocal visits within six months carry historic weight. "The exchange of visits by the two presidents within the span of a half a year will mark a milestone of historic significance," he said, adding that the leaders will discuss major issues concerning bilateral relations and global stability. "Head of state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance to China-US relations," Guo noted, stating that Beijing aims to strengthen dialogue with Washington while properly managing differences.

Business Delegation

Xi is expected to be accompanied by senior executives from major Chinese firms including electric vehicle manufacturer BYD and smart manufacturing giant Xiaomi, according to US media reports. He will likely be received by Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland adjacent to the capital. The Chinese president has visited the US five times since assuming office in 2013.