US President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he has entered a "deciding mode" on the ongoing war with Iran, warning that "very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future" if Tehran fails to alter its conduct while acknowledging he is weighing options ranging from total military destruction to economic strangulation or a negotiated settlement.

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Iran

Speaking to Fox News, Trump framed his current deliberations in stark terms. "My question is if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They had better behave," he said, detailing his approach to the war. The president outlined three potential paths forward: wiping the country out entirely, allowing it to "rot" economically, or reaching a diplomatic deal.

Openness to talks at UN General Assembly

Despite the bellicose rhetoric, Trump indicated a willingness to engage diplomatically during the upcoming UN General Assembly high-level week. He told the network he would "probably be open" to meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, though neither Tehran nor Pezeshkian immediately responded to the remarks. The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is convening from Sept. 18 to 28 at UN Headquarters in New York.

Regional tensions and US travel warning

Addressing wider regional hostilities, Trump said Washington remains in constant communication with Yemen's Houthis following their recent ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, asserting the group agreed to avoid fighting American forces. The US State Department on Sunday issued a travel warning citing escalating friction across the region, cautioning that Iran and its proxies may target US interests worldwide. Trump recently claimed the war would "end after the midterms" in November.