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Trump cuts short Camp David stay amid Middle East tensions

Trump cuts short Camp David stay amid Middle East tensions

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12:09, 20/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 12:48, 20/09/2026, Sunday
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Trump cuts short Camp David stay amid Middle East tensions
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President Donald Trump is returning to Washington earlier than planned from his weekend stay at Camp David, the White House said on Saturday, as the State Department issued urgent travel warnings citing escalating tensions and potential threats to US interests across the Middle East.

Early return to White House

US President Donald Trump cut short his weekend retreat at Camp David and was scheduled to return to the White House late Saturday aboard Marine One, the White House said in a pool report. The presidential helicopter was expected to touch down at the Ellipse near the White House at approximately 7 pm local time (2300GMT), according to the updated schedule reported by USA Today’s Joey Garrison. Officials offered no explanation for the abrupt change to the president’s itinerary.

Airspace breach near Camp David

Earlier on Saturday, a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 fighter jet intercepted a general aviation aircraft that breached restricted airspace over Thurmont, Maryland — the location of the presidential retreat. The aircraft was safely escorted from the area without incident, and the 1st Air Force confirmed the episode posed no danger to personnel on the ground or indicated any direct threat to the commander-in-chief.

State Department warns of Middle East threats

The schedule adjustment coincided with a sweeping travel advisory from the US State Department warning Americans to reconsider travel to the Middle East due to sharply escalating tensions. In a statement posted on X, the department’s Travel.Gov account advised US citizens in the region to exercise heightened vigilance and prepare for potential flight cancellations, airspace closures and other operational disruptions. "Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the agency said.

The advisory specifically noted that Iranian-supported Houthi forces have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks involving civilian airports. The conflict "has the potential to escalate rapidly," the department warned, adding that Iran and groups supporting it may target US interests, businesses and institutions, as well as locations associated with Americans worldwide.

Titles :donald trumpcamp davidwhite housestate departmentmiddle eastiranhouthissaudi arabiatravel warning
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