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Trump announces 'AI Force' and 'AI czar' to oversee sector

Trump announces 'AI Force' and 'AI czar' to oversee sector

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10:14, 20/09/2026, Sunday
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Trump announces 'AI Force' and 'AI czar' to oversee sector
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US President Donald Trump announced the formation of an "AI Force" and a new artificial intelligence czar to oversee the initiative, modeling the program on his previous Space Force creation while dismissing calls for stricter government safeguards as a hoax.

New AI initiative

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the creation of an "AI Force" including a new artificial intelligence "czar" to oversee the initiative, modeling the program on the Space Force he established during his first term in office.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that the new force would mirror his previous military branch creation. "For this purpose, I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term," he stated, adding that the AI "Czar" appointment would follow shortly. "To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI 'Czar' — Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!"

Dismissal of safety fears

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over rapidly advancing AI capabilities that have prompted calls for slower development and stronger federal oversight. Trump dismissed those safety warnings as another "hoax," arguing that additional regulations would harm the burgeoning industry rather than help it.

The president said existing criminal and civil laws would suffice to address any harmful applications without imposing new restrictions. "We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!" he wrote Saturday.

Economic competition

Trump portrayed artificial intelligence as a transformative economic opportunity for the United States, comparing its potential impact to the Industrial Revolution or the internet. He suggested the sector could eventually represent as much as 25 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The US leader emphasized his intention to maintain American dominance over China and other competitors in the field. "We are leading China, and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way!" he wrote.

Titles :donald trumpai forcespace forceartificial intelligencetruth socialchinaus economy
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