Truth Social poll on AI terminology

US President Donald Trump on Saturday turned to his Truth Social platform to solicit public opinion on replacing the widely used acronym “AI,” arguing that the term “artificial intelligence” fails to properly capture what he described as a rapidly expanding technological revolution that is reshaping global industry. In a post presented as a poll, Trump claimed the current phrasing falls short of describing the true capabilities of modern computing systems, asking followers to cast votes on preferred alternative nomenclature.

Trump suggested three possible replacements for the existing terminology. “Many people think that the words ‘Artificial Intelligence’ are inaccurate, and very ineloquent,” he wrote, proposing instead “Superior Intelligence (SI),” “Extreme Intelligence (EI),” or “Supreme Intelligence (SI).” He added that these alternatives would provide “a far more elegant and accurate description of this new phenomena,” urging his followers to participate in the survey.

Safety concerns dismissed as 'hoax'

The poll comes amid growing alarm within the technology sector over recent reports demonstrating AI capabilities that have exceeded many industry expectations, prompting calls for stricter government oversight and development slowdowns. Trump directly rejected such concerns earlier this week, labeling them a “hoax” and arguing against regulatory intervention.

Writing online several days before posting the poll, Trump stated that elaborate guardrails are unnecessary for the emerging technology. “The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades,” he said. The president ended his Saturday post with a direct appeal to users: “This is a Poll, and I would appreciate everybody voting! Which is the best name for this ever growing ‘Revolution?’”