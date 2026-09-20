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Turkish president Erdogan to attend 81st UN General Assembly in New York

Turkish president Erdogan to attend 81st UN General Assembly in New York

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11:56, 20/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 12:41, 20/09/2026, Sunday
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Turkish president Erdogan to attend 81st UN General Assembly in New York
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Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to the United States for a four-day visit beginning Sunday to participate in the UN General Assembly's High-Level Week in New York, where he is scheduled to deliver an address on Tuesday and hold bilateral talks with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other world leaders.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on a four-day visit to the United States starting Sunday to attend the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, where he is scheduled to address world leaders on Tuesday. Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Saturday that Erdogan will speak on the opening day of the high-level debate, which is being held under the theme "Building Trust Again, Managing Transformation: A UN That Delivers for Everyone."

Diplomatic agenda

During his stay, Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and various heads of state and government. The Turkish president will also attend events involving Turkish citizens in the US, Turkish-American business circles, and think tanks, according to the official statement.

Annual gathering

The visit coincides with the annual gathering of world leaders at UN headquarters, which serves as one of the main forums for international diplomatic discussions. High-level meetings during the week address pressing global issues ranging from security to development and multilateral cooperation. Erdogan's participation comes as Türkiye continues to play an active role in regional diplomacy and UN initiatives.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganerdoganun general assemblyunited nationsnew yorkantonio guterresburhanettin durantürkiye-us relations
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