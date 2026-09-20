Erdoğan departs for New York to attend UN General Assembly

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed Istanbul on Sunday for New York to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. He is scheduled to deliver his 16th address to the world body on September 22, focusing on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Gaza and Palestinian statehood on agenda

Erdoğan's address on the opening day of the high-level week will mark his 16th appearance before the General Assembly, according to the schedule released by his office. He is expected to concentrate on Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, calling for the recognition of Palestine as a state and pressing for international measures against Tel Aviv. The president will also highlight the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the enclave, sources said.

Climate summit and bilateral meetings

Beyond the General Assembly address, Erdoğan is slated to participate in the UN secretary-general's Climate Summit on September 23, where he will deliver remarks on Ankara's environmental commitments. He is also expected to hold a series of meetings with heads of state and government throughout the week.

Senior officials accompany delegation

Erdoğan left Istanbul's Ataturk Airport aboard the presidential aircraft alongside first lady Emine Erdoğan. He was joined by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.