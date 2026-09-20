Over 100 Palestinian teachers blocked by Israeli checkpoints in West Bank

Checkpoints seal off northern West Bank

Azmi Balawneh, director of education in Tubas Governorate, said 104 teachers were unable to reach their schools after Israeli forces shut the Tayasir and Ein Shibli checkpoints in the northern West Bank on Sunday, disrupting classes for approximately 1,100 students at six schools and a kindergarten, according to the official Wafa news agency.

Balawneh noted that the closures formed part of broader military restrictions across the occupied territory. Israeli forces conducted a separate raid on the village of Al-Mughayyir east of Ramallah, closing its main entrance and detaining dozens of Palestinians, local sources told Anadolu.

Village raid disrupts daily life

A large military force deployed across the village neighborhoods alongside infantry units and military vehicles, while a drone provided aerial support during the dawn operation, the sources said. Personnel conducted house-to-house searches as the army sealed the village entrance, preventing workers and employees from reaching their workplaces while also disrupting school attendance.

Al-Mughayyir has witnessed repeated Israeli raids and attacks amid escalating violence against Palestinians and their property in the area. Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks across the occupied West Bank since the start of the war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.