Home
World
Middle East
Israeli occupiers storm Al-Aqsa compound, perform Talmudic rituals

Israeli occupiers storm Al-Aqsa compound, perform Talmudic rituals

Yenişafak English AA
12:11, 20/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 12:57, 20/09/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Israeli occupiers storm Al-Aqsa compound, perform Talmudic rituals
File photo

The Jerusalem Governorate said approximately 100 Israeli occupiers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under police protection on Sunday to perform Talmudic rituals, coming one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Western Wall ahead of Yom Kippur.

The Jerusalem Governorate said on Sunday that approximately 100 Israeli occupiers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli police, performing Talmudic rituals in the courtyards of the holy site.

Raid under police protection

In a statement, the governorate's media office said the group entered the compound's courtyards early Sunday morning while security forces provided cover. The incursion coincided with the eve of Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday beginning Sunday evening and continuing until Monday night, according to the statement.

Netanyahu visit precedes incursion

The raid came one day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, several ministers and thousands of Israeli occupiers entered the Western Wall plaza in East Jerusalem amid heavy security. Palestinian authorities have repeatedly warned against such violations, particularly during Jewish holidays, viewing them as attempts to impose new realities at the mosque and divide it temporally and spatially.

Escalating pattern

Incursions by Israeli occupiers into the Al-Aqsa compound have intensified over recent months, recurring frequently during Jewish holidays. Palestinian authorities have consistently warned that such raids represent attempts to impose new realities at the holy site and divide it temporally and spatially. The latest violation comes as tensions remain high across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Titles :al-aqsa mosqueeast jerusalembenjamin netanyahuyom kippurjerusalem governorateisraeli occupierswestern wallpalestine
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026