Israeli occupiers storm Al-Aqsa compound, perform Talmudic rituals

The Jerusalem Governorate said on Sunday that approximately 100 Israeli occupiers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli police, performing Talmudic rituals in the courtyards of the holy site.

Raid under police protection

In a statement, the governorate's media office said the group entered the compound's courtyards early Sunday morning while security forces provided cover. The incursion coincided with the eve of Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday beginning Sunday evening and continuing until Monday night, according to the statement.

Netanyahu visit precedes incursion

The raid came one day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, several ministers and thousands of Israeli occupiers entered the Western Wall plaza in East Jerusalem amid heavy security. Palestinian authorities have repeatedly warned against such violations, particularly during Jewish holidays, viewing them as attempts to impose new realities at the mosque and divide it temporally and spatially.

Escalating pattern

Incursions by Israeli occupiers into the Al-Aqsa compound have intensified over recent months, recurring frequently during Jewish holidays. Palestinian authorities have consistently warned that such raids represent attempts to impose new realities at the holy site and divide it temporally and spatially. The latest violation comes as tensions remain high across the occupied Palestinian territories.