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Israeli occupiers steal 300 sheep, cut water lines in West Bank attacks

Israeli occupiers steal 300 sheep, cut water lines in West Bank attacks

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11:58, 20/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 12:43, 20/09/2026, Sunday
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Israeli occupiers steal 300 sheep, cut water lines in West Bank attacks
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The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli occupiers carried out 14 attacks across four provinces on Saturday evening, stealing livestock and cutting a main water line serving hundreds of residents. The assaults in Ramallah, Hebron, Nablus and Bethlehem included gunfire on homes and the destruction of agricultural property, according to the official body.

Attacks across four provinces

Israeli occupiers carried out at least 14 attacks across four provinces in the occupied West Bank on Saturday evening, stealing approximately 300 sheep and severing a main water line that serves hundreds of Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

The commission documented six attacks in Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate, three each in Hebron and Nablus, and two in Bethlehem during the evening hours. In Ramallah, assailants opened fire toward homes in Al-Mughayyir village, attacked residents with pepper spray, and damaged an ambulance, the body said.

Livestock seized, water cut

In the Al-Hayyan area of Deir Dibwan, occupiers seized roughly 300 sheep and stole an olive harvest, assaulting one Palestinian in the process, according to the commission. They also cut the main water line supplying Ad-Duqaiqa village in the Yatta area of Hebron, depriving around 700 Palestinians of water, and set fire to an agricultural room.

In Khallat al-Hummus, Hebron, a family was attacked and forced to relocate their tent — which had been erected over the rubble of their demolished home — in search of safety, the commission reported. Occupiers also roamed through homes in Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya in Nablus, stole equipment from An-Naqura village lands, and chased shepherds in Za'atara, Bethlehem, releasing livestock onto Palestinian-owned property.

International warnings

The commission recorded 628 attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, during August alone. That same month, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee described Israelis involved in such violence as "terrorists," stating that the attacks cause serious damage to Israel's image.

In June, fourteen UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp increase in "settler terrorism," with support and complicity from the Israeli state, poses an existential threat to Palestinian communities. Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Titles :west bankmike huckabeeisraeli occupiersdeir dibwanhebronun special rapporteurssettler terrorism
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