Home
World
Middle East
Ed Sheeran 'heart broken' by Gaza war after Macklemore tour row

Ed Sheeran 'heart broken' by Gaza war after Macklemore tour row

Yenişafak English AA
12:11, 20/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 12:54, 20/09/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Ed Sheeran 'heart broken' by Gaza war after Macklemore tour row
File photo

British singer Ed Sheeran told concertgoers in Philadelphia on Saturday that his "heart has been broken" by the devastation in Gaza, addressing the controversy surrounding rapper Macklemore's removal from his US tour after the rapper made pro-Palestinian remarks at a previous show.

Sheeran condemns 'catastrophic' Gaza war

British singer Ed Sheeran told thousands of fans gathered at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday that his "heart has been broken" by the civilian death toll in Gaza, wading into the heated debate surrounding the Israel-Hamas war days after dropping rapper Macklemore from his tour over pro-Palestinian remarks. Sheeran condemned the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel as "horrific," while describing Israel's subsequent military campaign as "catastrophic, unjustifiable and disproportionate."

"My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians' lives, children's lives," he told the crowd, adding that "systemic injustice" in the West Bank could not be ignored. "I don't want to disappoint fans, and I've never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet," he said.

Macklemore dropped following pro-Palestinian remarks

The controversy erupted after Macklemore was removed from Sheeran's remaining US tour dates following pro-Palestinian comments made during a performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey earlier this month. Macklemore said venue owners pressured for his cancellation, while Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, cited a history of "antisemitic rhetoric and imagery" as the reason for the decision, and Sheeran noted that he "spoke with the venues at length all week to try to build a bridge" before the removal was finalized.

Philadelphia protests and apology

Addressing the controversy directly, Sheeran apologized for recent decisions, telling the crowd: "This week, the criticism was about something much more important and I've had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I'm so, so sorry." He emphasized that "everyone is welcome" at his concerts, stating that "My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, and that matters hugely to me," as pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the venue and Philadelphia police monitored the event for public safety.

Titles :ed sheeranmacklemoregaza stripisrael-hamas warphiladelphialincoln financial fieldrobert kraft
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026