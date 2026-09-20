Iran says Strait of Hormuz shut until US fulfills commitments

Parliamentary warning

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told lawmakers on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to commercial traffic until Washington fulfills commitments made under a June agreement and recognizes Tehran's legitimate rights, according to state-run broadcaster IRIB. Speaking before the Islamic Consultative Assembly, he said Iran has “explicitly conveyed its conditions to the opposing side through intermediaries,” warning that the blockade would persist until the US abandons deceptive negotiation tactics. "The enemy is well aware that the path of deception and unilateral imposition is closed; until these conditions are met, the legitimate rights of the Iranian nation are recognised, and American commitments are fulfilled, there will be no opening for a return to the previous state of negotiations or for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

Military escalation

Tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iranian targets on February 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against regional bases hosting American assets. Iran subsequently closed the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments — triggering concerns over energy security and maritime commerce worldwide. The closure has drawn criticism from Gulf Arab states and major importers who rely on the waterway for crude deliveries.

Stalemate over June deal

Washington and Tehran reached a tentative agreement in early June to halt military operations and arrange for the reopening of the strait, though the accord collapsed within weeks amid disagreements over navigation and security arrangements. Qalibaf noted that Tehran has communicated its non-negotiable terms through intermediaries, leaving no room for a return to talks until American negotiators fulfill their prior commitments. The White House has not issued a public response to the latest Iranian demands.