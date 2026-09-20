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Gaza's Kuwait Specialty Hospital halts operations as fuel runs out

Gaza's Kuwait Specialty Hospital halts operations as fuel runs out

Yenişafak English AA
12:14, 20/09/2026, Sunday
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Gaza's Kuwait Specialty Hospital halts operations as fuel runs out
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The Kuwait Specialty Hospital in Khan Younis announced on Sunday the suspension of routine services across all departments except emergency care, citing a complete halt in fuel supplies amid Israel's ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip, and warned that the crisis is depriving thousands of citizens of essential medical treatment daily.

Service suspension

The Kuwait Specialty Hospital in Khan Younis announced on Sunday the suspension of routine operations across all departments except emergency care, citing a complete halt in fuel supplies amid Israel's ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip. Hospital administration released a statement expressing regret over the measure, which took effect immediately.

"We regret to announce the suspension of operations in the hospital's departments, with the exception of the emergency department, starting today, Sunday, due to the cessation of fuel supplies necessary to operate the facility," the hospital said.

Humanitarian toll

The medical facility warned that the fuel crisis is depriving thousands of Gaza residents of essential healthcare. The continuation of the crisis results in "depriving thousands of citizens of medical treatment on a daily basis," it stated, highlighting the strain on the enclave's collapsing health infrastructure.

The suspension comes as Israel's offensive in Gaza continues, having killed more than 73,000 people and wounded over 174,000 others since October 2023. The war has destroyed approximately 90 percent of the territory's infrastructure, leaving hospitals struggling to maintain operations under severe blockade conditions.

Titles :gazakuwait specialty hospitalkhan younispalestineisraeli blockadefuel crisishealthcare collapsegaza strip
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