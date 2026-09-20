Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza including health official's son

Four Palestinians, including the son of Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh, were killed by Israeli army fire in the enclave on Saturday as Tel Aviv continued its violations of the ceasefire agreement in place since October 2025, medical sources said.

Attacks in northern Gaza

Basir al-Bursh died in a strike targeting him in the al-Zahra neighborhood west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, one medical source told Anadolu. Another Palestinian was killed and seven others injured after an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City, a second source said. Two girls were among those injured in the attack, including one who sustained serious wounds.

Strikes across the enclave

A separate Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, the source added, while a Palestinian girl died of wounds she had sustained earlier from Israeli army fire north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Israeli army forces also opened fire in the al-Shakoush area southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, while drones dropped bombs in the vicinity and helicopters opened heavy fire south of the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis and in adjacent areas of Rafah, witnesses said.

Cumulative death toll

According to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the Oct. 10, 2025 ceasefire agreement have killed nearly 1,400 Palestinians and injured over 4,800 others. Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in a war that has also destroyed about 90 percent of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.