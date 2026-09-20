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Netanyahu, ministers enter Western Wall with thousands of settlers

Netanyahu, ministers enter Western Wall with thousands of settlers

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12:10, 20/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 12:52, 20/09/2026, Sunday
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Netanyahu, ministers enter Western Wall with thousands of settlers
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers joined thousands of settlers at the Western Wall in occupied East Jerusalem early Sunday, prompting Palestinian officials to call for worshippers to converge on Al-Aqsa Mosque to counter the incursion and thwart Israeli plans.

Incursion into occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several cabinet ministers joined thousands of Israeli settlers in entering the Western Wall plaza in occupied East Jerusalem early Sunday, according to a statement from the Jerusalem Governorate of Palestine. The governorate said the entry occurred under heavy security through Wadi Street in the Old City, following calls for Jewish prayers near the Gate of Mercy at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian response

The Jerusalem Governorate encouraged Palestinians to come to Al-Aqsa Mosque to counter what it described as occupiers' incursions and to "thwart the occupation's plans" as Yom Kippur approaches. Large numbers of Palestinians had already gathered in the area to pray and shop in the Old City, the statement noted.

Contested holy site

Israel maintains control over the Western Wall, which it cites as a Jewish holy site, while the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Administration and the Jerusalem Governorate assert the wall forms part of Islamic holy sites. The plaza remains open around the clock for Israeli religious ceremonies and official events, with security checks conducted at entrances.

Holiday period tensions

Israeli groups had urged supporters to gather at the Gate of Mercy for "Selichot" prayers ahead of Yom Kippur, which begins on September 21. The Jewish holiday season began with Rosh Hashanah on September 12-13 and will continue through Sukkot and Simchat Torah in early October, according to the statement, which noted that Israeli police have unilaterally allowed settlers into the Al-Aqsa compound since 2003.

Titles :benjamin netanyahual-aqsa mosquewestern walloccupied east jerusalemjerusalem governorateisraeli settlersyom kippurpalestine
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