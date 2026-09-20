Iran says US plotting new strikes, vows retaliation

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said on Sunday that it has obtained information suggesting Washington decided to resume military strikes against the Islamic Republic. The command warned that any new aggression would trigger immediate retaliation against American interests and deployment areas across the region, noting that the US received the "green light" from certain regional countries during a recent joint meeting held in a European country.

The statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB did not specify which European country hosted the meeting or identify the regional states allegedly involved.

Warning to regional states

Tehran also cautioned neighboring governments against pursuing what it termed a "dual policy" toward the Islamic Republic. "We warn that if the countries of the region — by continuing their dual policy toward the Islamic Republic of Iran — align with the Great Devil's aggression against a powerful and sovereign Iran they will all be considered complicit in this evil," the headquarters said, adding that such states "can no longer expect restraint or decency from Iran's powerful armed forces."

Background on US-Iran conflict

Tensions have remained high since Washington and Tel Aviv launched military action against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to close the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments — and strike assets in regional states hosting US forces. The two sides signed a framework agreement in June to halt operations and reopen the waterway, though the arrangement collapsed within weeks amid disputes over navigation rights.