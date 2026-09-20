Home
World
Middle East
Egypt's Sisi meets CIA chief, urges Iran crisis settlement

Egypt's Sisi meets CIA chief, urges Iran crisis settlement

Yenişafak English AA
19:18, 20/09/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Egypt's Sisi meets CIA chief, urges Iran crisis settlement
File photo

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told CIA Director John Ratcliffe on Sunday that Cairo backs efforts to secure a comprehensive agreement ending the Iranian crisis, linking regional stability to the restoration of Hormuz navigation freedom and full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire roadmap.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Cairo on Sunday to press for a comprehensive agreement to resolve the Iranian crisis and restore regional stability, according to a presidential statement.

Sisi backs diplomatic solution to Iran crisis

Sisi expressed Cairo's "full support for efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement that resolves the Iranian crisis, thereby contributing to the restoration of regional security and stability and ensuring the freedom of international navigation," the presidency said. He stressed Egypt's rejection of any assault against the security and sovereignty of Arab countries, adding that regional crises must be solved through diplomatic means while addressing their root causes.

US-Iran war disrupts Hormuz

Regional tensions have remained high since Washington and Tel Aviv launched military action against Iran in February, prompting Tehran to retaliate against US military assets across the Gulf and close the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments. The two sides reached a tentative agreement in June to end hostilities and reopen the waterway, but the arrangement collapsed amid disagreements over navigation protocols and security guarantees.

Gaza ceasefire roadmap

The Egyptian president also called for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement during Sunday's meeting, praising mediators' efforts to advance the roadmap and reaffirming Cairo's commitment to consolidating the truce, protecting civilians and ensuring aid access. US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan to end the Gaza war on Sept. 29, 2025, with the first phase taking effect on Oct. 10, though Israel continues to occupy about 70 percent of the enclave and insists Palestinian factions disarm before withdrawing. Nearly 74,000 people have been killed and over 174,000 injured since the war began in October 2023.

Titles :abdel fattah al-sisijohn ratcliffeciairan crisisstrait of hormuzgaza ceasefirecairomiddle east
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026