Egypt's Sisi meets CIA chief, urges Iran crisis settlement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Cairo on Sunday to press for a comprehensive agreement to resolve the Iranian crisis and restore regional stability, according to a presidential statement.

Sisi backs diplomatic solution to Iran crisis

Sisi expressed Cairo's "full support for efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement that resolves the Iranian crisis, thereby contributing to the restoration of regional security and stability and ensuring the freedom of international navigation," the presidency said. He stressed Egypt's rejection of any assault against the security and sovereignty of Arab countries, adding that regional crises must be solved through diplomatic means while addressing their root causes.

US-Iran war disrupts Hormuz

Regional tensions have remained high since Washington and Tel Aviv launched military action against Iran in February, prompting Tehran to retaliate against US military assets across the Gulf and close the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments. The two sides reached a tentative agreement in June to end hostilities and reopen the waterway, but the arrangement collapsed amid disagreements over navigation protocols and security guarantees.

Gaza ceasefire roadmap

The Egyptian president also called for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement during Sunday's meeting, praising mediators' efforts to advance the roadmap and reaffirming Cairo's commitment to consolidating the truce, protecting civilians and ensuring aid access. US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan to end the Gaza war on Sept. 29, 2025, with the first phase taking effect on Oct. 10, though Israel continues to occupy about 70 percent of the enclave and insists Palestinian factions disarm before withdrawing. Nearly 74,000 people have been killed and over 174,000 injured since the war began in October 2023.