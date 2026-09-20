Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian in northern West Bank

Fatal shooting near Jenin

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man near the illegal Ganim settlement in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, saying he attempted a car-ramming attack. The military stated that troops opened fire after the man tried to ram his vehicle into soldiers east of Jenin.

Army officials did not release the victim's identity. The killing marked the latest fatality in a surge of violence across the northern West Bank.

Settler wounded in drive-by shooting

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's public broadcaster reported that an occupier was injured in a drive-by shooting near the illegal Nili settlement in the central West Bank. The incident came as authorities deployed additional troops across the West Bank ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday beginning Sunday evening.

Ganim was evacuated in 2005 under Israel's unilateral disengagement plan before the government reopened it this August and allowed occupiers to return. The settlement lies east of Jenin, a city that has seen repeated Israeli military incursions.

Holiday period tensions

Palestinian officials accuse Israel of exploiting religious holidays to intensify attacks across the West Bank and increase incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex. The accusations follow months of escalating violence throughout the occupied territory.

The Israeli army and occupiers have stepped up attacks against Palestinians since the Gaza war began in October 2023, carrying out killings, arrests, home demolitions, and expanding illegal settlements throughout the West Bank.