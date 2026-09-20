Home
World
Middle East
Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian in northern West Bank

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian in northern West Bank

Yenişafak English AA
19:19, 20/09/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian in northern West Bank
File photo

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man near the illegal Ganim settlement in the northern West Bank on Sunday, claiming he attempted a car-ramming attack as military authorities tightened security across the occupied territory ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday.

Fatal shooting near Jenin

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man near the illegal Ganim settlement in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, saying he attempted a car-ramming attack. The military stated that troops opened fire after the man tried to ram his vehicle into soldiers east of Jenin.

Army officials did not release the victim's identity. The killing marked the latest fatality in a surge of violence across the northern West Bank.

Settler wounded in drive-by shooting

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's public broadcaster reported that an occupier was injured in a drive-by shooting near the illegal Nili settlement in the central West Bank. The incident came as authorities deployed additional troops across the West Bank ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday beginning Sunday evening.

Ganim was evacuated in 2005 under Israel's unilateral disengagement plan before the government reopened it this August and allowed occupiers to return. The settlement lies east of Jenin, a city that has seen repeated Israeli military incursions.

Holiday period tensions

Palestinian officials accuse Israel of exploiting religious holidays to intensify attacks across the West Bank and increase incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex. The accusations follow months of escalating violence throughout the occupied territory.

The Israeli army and occupiers have stepped up attacks against Palestinians since the Gaza war began in October 2023, carrying out killings, arrests, home demolitions, and expanding illegal settlements throughout the West Bank.

Titles :palestinianisraeli forceswest bankganim settlementjeninyom kippural-aqsa mosqueillegal settlements
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026