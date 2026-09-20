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Iran shutters French cultural center over 'illegal' activities

Iran shutters French cultural center over 'illegal' activities

Yenişafak English AA
19:32, 20/09/2026, Sunday
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Iran shutters French cultural center over 'illegal' activities
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Iranian authorities have closed a French language center affiliated with Paris's embassy in Tehran, accusing the facility of conducting anti-state operations and facilitating the departure of elites under the cover of educational programs, according to state-linked media reports on Sunday.

Facility closed over security claims

Iran's security apparatus has ordered the closure of a French language center affiliated with the French embassy in Tehran, accusing the institution of conducting "illegal activities" that threatened national security, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The facility had operated for years "under the guise of language education" despite lacking proper licensing and repeated official warnings, Tasnim reported. The agency said the center "has misused the title of language learning to implement anti-Iranian-Islamic culture projects and against national security, and it has tried to identify, network and facilitate the departure of elites from the country."

Diplomatic rift with Paris

The closure marks the latest escalation in diplomatic tensions between Tehran and Paris. Last month, French authorities expelled Iranian diplomats after Tehran took reciprocal action against French diplomatic staff, accusing them of "interference" in domestic affairs.

French officials had not issued immediate comment regarding Sunday's shutdown of the cultural institution. The facility — part of a network promoting French language education — had maintained operations in Tehran for years despite periodic strains in bilateral relations.

Titles :iranfrancetehranfrench language centertasnim news agencydiplomatic tensionsnational security
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