



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he and US President Donald Trump agreed during a telephone conversation to hold a face-to-face meeting in New York during this week’s UN General Assembly. "We just spoke with President Trump. An important conversation, and many things were discussed. We have arranged a meeting in New York, and this meeting can change a lot," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

De-escalation and security talks

Zelenskyy indicated that the two leaders had exchanged ideas on potential de-escalation measures and fundamental security concerns during their conversation. He outlined specific areas under discussion including energy infrastructure, food security, and civilian protection mechanisms. "There are ideas on de-escalation steps and fundamental security issues – energy, food, and protection of people's lives," he said.

US diplomatic engagement

The Ukrainian president thanked Trump for the recent visit to Kyiv by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, noting that the American representatives had observed the situation in Ukraine firsthand. Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to Trump for signing legislation sponsored by the late US Senator Lindsey Graham that approves new sanctions on Russia, according to the statement.