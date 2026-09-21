Home
World
America
Iran's Revolutionary Guards vow to change 'geography of war' if attacked

Iran's Revolutionary Guards vow to change 'geography of war' if attacked

Yenişafak English AA
11:23, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:40, 21/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iran's Revolutionary Guards vow to change 'geography of war' if attacked
AA
File Photo

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohibi said Tehran would shift its weapons and the "geography of war" if Washington launches new strikes, identifying new targets that would surprise the world, as diplomatic efforts to end months of conflict remain stalled following the collapse of a June peace deal.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Sunday warned that any new US military action would fundamentally alter Tehran's approach to the conflict, with the elite force promising to change both its weapons and the "geography of the war" while unveiling previously unidentified targets.

New capabilities unveiled

Speaking on state television, IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohibi said: "If a new attack takes place, our defense and offensive operations will change significantly. We will change the weapons and the geography of the war, and we will bring new capabilities with new capacities into the field. The world will be surprised," he told viewers during the evening broadcast.

Mohibi stated that Iranian forces had moved beyond previous targeting parameters, noting that "our targets are no longer the same targets as before. We have identified new targets that have not yet been attacked." He added that Tehran views the conflict as an ongoing multi-stage engagement, saying: "Iran is prepared for a long-term war, and from our perspective, war has different stages. War does not end, but continues. The IRGC was already prepared for war, and it is now even more prepared."

Diplomatic freeze

The spokesman noted that the IRGC had not communicated with American officials and that Iran's armed forces were not engaged in diplomatic channels, emphasizing that the military's primary mission remains national defense. Mohibi also claimed that US dominance in the region had ended and that Iran — rather than Washington — was now shaping the regional order.

Months of conflict

The remarks came amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which roughly a fifth of global oil consumption flowed prior to the war. Washington and Tel Aviv launched large-scale attacks against Iran on February 28, targeting government buildings, military installations, missile infrastructure, and air defenses, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US bases across the region.

A ceasefire paused hostilities in April, followed by a June memorandum calling for a final peace deal within 60 days — though the agreement collapsed weeks later. Mediators Pakistan and Qatar have continued efforts to revive negotiations between the parties.

Titles :hossein mohibiirgciranunited statesstrait of hormuztehranwashingtonmiddle east conflict
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026