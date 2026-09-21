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Carney urges major AI powers to ensure 'safe, effective' tech

Carney urges major AI powers to ensure 'safe, effective' tech

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11:11, 21/09/2026, Monday
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Carney urges major AI powers to ensure 'safe, effective' tech
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday urged the United States, China and France to cooperate on artificial intelligence regulation, emphasizing that leading nations must join forces to ensure the technology remains safe and effective.


Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in the French overseas territory of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Carney described the four countries as being at the forefront of artificial intelligence development. "We must join forces to ensure adequate regulation and ensure that AI is safe and effective," he said, stressing the need for international coordination on emerging technologies.

Carney's office said in a statement after the meeting that the two leaders emphasized leading nations in artificial intelligence, including Canada and France, "must collaborate" to establish robust governance frameworks. The prime minister also underscored Canada's role as a reliable partner in the responsible development of emerging technologies, according to the official readout.

Strategic sectors

The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors including defense, aerospace, space infrastructure, energy security and emerging technologies. The commitments mark a strengthening of bilateral ties between Ottawa and Paris as they seek to expand their partnership beyond traditional diplomatic channels into critical future industries.

Historic visit

The remarks came during the first official visit by a Canadian prime minister to Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon — a French archipelago located off Canada's Atlantic coast. The visit underscores the close historical and geographical ties between the two NATO allies in the North Atlantic region and highlights the continued importance of Franco-Canadian relations.

Titles :mark carneyemmanuel macroncanadafrancesaint-pierre-et-miquelonartificial intelligenceai regulationunited stateschinanato
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