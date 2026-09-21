Israel could become US's new Iran

Sernur Yassıkaya / Chief Foreign News Editor of Yeni Şafak

An article titled "Israel Must Be Prepared for Financial Warfare"—authored by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Zionist entity known as an "Israel-aligned think tank" within the US—has laid bare the fear felt by Israel and associated Zionist groups regarding the rising level of public support for Palestine in the US, as well as their plan to drag the US into a crisis to counter this trend. The article warns that the backlash against Israel among the American public is intensifying day by day and that—following the 2028 presidential elections—harsh economic sanctions similar to those imposed on Iran could be enacted against Tel Aviv; it argues that the occupying power and its supporters must take preemptive measures now to address this scenario. Among the measures outlined by Dubowitz, the most notable is the proposal for Israel to deepen its "integration" into all US institutions.

Pro-Palestinian sympathy rises in US public opinion

Citing sanctions imposed on Israeli settlers in Palestinian territories during former US President Joe Biden's term as a precedent, Dubowitz wrote that harsher decisions could come after 2029 as Israel's influence in Washington weakens. "Israel's political protection is also weakening. Leading US politicians feel increasingly free to take tougher stances," Dubowitz wrote, adding that opinion polls show more Americans now sympathize with Palestinians than with Israelis. "This is not limited to Democrats: 57 percent of Republicans under 50 express an unfavorable view of Israel," he noted.

A Structure Tailored for Financial Warfare

The article also puts forward various ideas to avert the threat of sanctions against Israel. Among these is the proposal that Israel establish a dedicated structure for financial warfare—specifically, an "inter-agency economic security team that operates continuously with private sector participation." This team would be tasked with conducting financial warfare exercises, monitoring threats, and preparing countermeasures.

Proposal for a dedicated financial warfare structure

The column listed several proposals to prevent the sanctions threat against Israel. Dubowitz wrote, "It should form an interagency economic security team, with private sector participation, that operates continuously. This team should conduct financial war games, monitor threats, and prepare countermeasures." The recommendations also included Israel establishing a dedicated structure for financial warfare.

Dubowitz's most striking proposal focused on deepening integration between the US and Israel. "It should strengthen relations with US state governors and financial institutions, which could prove critical when the political atmosphere in Washington changes," Dubowitz wrote, adding, "Most importantly, Israel and the US must deepen their military, technological, intelligence, and economic integration so profoundly that inflicting financial harm on Israel carries a significant cost for Washington as well." The proposal was interpreted as an effort to index Washington directly to Tel Aviv.

The pro-Israel lobby is known to have moved into action to implement the plan. A provision in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2027, submitted to the US Congress in May, contains regulations that could change the nature of the military relationship between the US and Israel. Section 224, titled "US-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative" in the draft prepared by the House Armed Services Committee, envisions making cooperation between the two countries' militaries and defense industries far more institutional and permanent. Through this, the Israel lobby aims to give the military aid provided annually by the US to Israel a permanent status unaffected by any sanctions decision. Under the current military aid agreement signed during former US President Barack Obama's term, Washington provides Israel with about $3.8 billion in military aid annually. The 10-year agreement ends in 2028.

Is Iran part of the plan?

It is also being assessed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's persuasion of US President Donald Trump to go to war with Iran, using intelligence reports that turned out to be unfounded, may have been an operation by the Israel lobby aimed at imposing costs on Washington and sustaining support for Israel. It was reported in the international media that, during the early months of the war involving Iran, the FDD's publications played a role in guiding the White House.

US senator blocks arms sale

It was reported in the international media that FDD's publications played a role in steering the White House during the first months of the Iran war. Meanwhile, according to information obtained by the American website The Hill, senior Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jeanne Shaheen blocked a $2.8 billion arms sale to Israel. The report said Shaheen and some Democrats expressed frustration over Netanyahu's attacks causing mass civilian casualties in Gaza, his bombing of Syria, and the rising violence by Israelis seizing Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank. The arms sale was noted to include 40,000 one-ton bombs that could contribute to high death rates in the Gaza Strip.