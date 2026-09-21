Powerful explosions ripped through a military site near the town of Al-Eis in the southern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province early Monday, according to the Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya channel. The nature of the blasts was under investigation, the broadcaster reported.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) later reported that the explosion occurred at an ammunition depot belonging to Syria's Defense Ministry, citing local civil defense officials. A continuous series of secondary explosions followed the initial blast, preventing emergency crews from accessing the area immediately, local sources told the agency.

Road closures and evacuations

The Internal Security Directorate in Aleppo province placed its personnel on high alert following the incident and closed the Aleppo-Damascus highway along with roads leading to the affected area to protect civilians, SANA reported. Faisal Mohammad Ali, the head of civil defense operations in Aleppo, told the agency that rescuers have evacuated four injured people from the site.

Ali noted that the continuing explosions were preventing emergency services from reaching the site, urging civilians to stay away from the area. The evacuation efforts came as authorities scrambled to secure the perimeter around the military facility amid ongoing detonations.

Governor urges caution

Aleppo Governor Azzam Al-Gharib issued a public statement warning residents to remain indoors and avoid the vicinity of the blasts. "Due to explosions occurring in the Al-Eis area and its surroundings south of Aleppo, we urge everyone not to leave their homes and not to approach the sites of the explosions," Al-Gharib said.

He added that "hospitals and ambulance and emergency teams are on standby, while the relevant authorities are monitoring the situation on the ground and responding to any emergency." Medical facilities across the province remain on high alert to receive potential casualties as authorities work to contain the fallout from the depot explosions.