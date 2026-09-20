UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday demanded sweeping reforms to global governance structures, calling for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council and an overhaul of international financial institutions that he said were originally designed to serve wealthy nations.

Colonial legacy and institutional exclusion

Guterres told attendees at the Unstoppable Africa 2026 forum in New York that the continent was a "double victim of colonialism," noting that historic subjugation prevented African nations from participating when post-World War II international institutions were established. The UN chief argued that both the Security Council and multilateral financial bodies fail to reflect Africa's demographic weight and interests, asserting that the continent must be granted permanent seats to participate directly in global decision-making.

Economic sovereignty and trade growth

Addressing economic transformation, Guterres noted that global markets are undergoing a fundamental structural transition from simply doing business in Africa to "doing business with Africa." Despite global disruptions from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Africa's economy expanded 4.4% last year, with trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area on track to reach $230 billion in 2026.

Turning to natural resources, Guterres warned against ongoing exploitation amid intensifying geopolitical competition. "We must ensure that Africa's vast natural resources, particularly critical minerals, create local value and decent jobs, rather than simply being shipped overseas," he said.

Renewable energy and development financing

The UN chief highlighted significant advances in renewable energy and digital technology across the continent, pointing to Kenya generating more than 90% of its electricity from renewable sources, Morocco advancing plans for a submarine power cable to Europe, Tunisia competing internationally in artificial intelligence, and Rwanda developing nationwide drone logistics. He urged multilateral development banks to scale up concessional lending, match climate pledges with concrete adaptation financing, and direct capital to female entrepreneurs, who represent more than half of the continent's business owners.

Linking economic progress to sustainable peace, Guterres praised African-led mediation efforts in regional conflicts, including in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He reiterated that durable development cannot exist without political stability, noting that the Unstoppable Africa forum convened on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly session.