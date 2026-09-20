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Türkiye's intel chief meets Libya acting defense minister in Istanbul

Türkiye's intel chief meets Libya acting defense minister in Istanbul

Elif Şanlı
23:32, 20/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 23:33, 20/09/2026, Sunday
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Türkiye's intel chief meets Libya acting defense minister in Istanbul
Head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin.

Ibrahim Kalin and Abdussalam Zubi discussed bilateral cooperation and ongoing efforts to unify Libya's military and political institutions during their Saturday meeting in Istanbul, as diplomatic momentum builds to end years of division.

National Intelligence Organization (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalin met with Libya's acting Defense Minister Abdussalam Zubi in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss regional developments and bolster bilateral cooperation, security sources said.

The encounter comes as negotiations to unify Libya's fractured military and political institutions have gained fresh momentum. Both officials examined steps to preserve stability and maintain the security partnership between Ankara and Tripoli.

Unity efforts and regional stability

Zubi hailed Türkiye's sustained efforts toward achieving unity in Libya, acknowledging Ankara's role in the stabilization process. Kalin underlined Türkiye's determination to continue supporting Libya's security and territorial integrity, noting that cooperation would deepen in the coming period.

The two officials specifically addressed ongoing efforts to bridge political divides that have persisted since the 2011 uprising, alongside wider regional developments affecting Mediterranean security.

Diplomatic timeline

The Istanbul meeting follows a Sept. 10 encounter in Ankara where Kalin hosted Aguila Saleh, speaker of Libya's House of Representatives, and Mohammed Takala, head of the High Council of State. That session had also focused on advancing political consensus between Libya's rival factions.

Libya has remained divided between competing administrations since 2014, with Türkiye maintaining active diplomatic engagement to support unification efforts and preserve regional stability.

Titles :ibrahim kalinabdussalam zubilibyatürkiyeistanbulmitnational intelligence organizationgovernment of national unitylibya unity talks
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