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Merz vows to stay as chancellor despite worst-ever state election

Merz vows to stay as chancellor despite worst-ever state election

Elif Şanlı
22:58, 20/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 23:17, 20/09/2026, Sunday
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Merz vows to stay as chancellor despite worst-ever state election
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz said he will remain in office and press ahead with reforms after his conservative CDU party suffered its worst-ever state election result in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, with the chancellor blaming polarization between the SPD and AfD for the crushing defeat.

An ARD projection put the anti-immigrant AfD at 37.3% in the northeastern state, just ahead of the center-left SPD at 35.5%. Chancellor Merz’s CDU slumped to 5.3%, its worst result in any state election since the Federal Republic of Germany was founded, putting its return to the state parliament at risk.

Merz refuses to step down after 'disaster'

Speaking at CDU headquarters in Berlin shortly after projections by public broadcaster ARD were announced, Merz acknowledged heavy losses but pushed back against speculation that he would step down as party leader and chancellor. "We cannot play down the result in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern; it is a disaster. The CDU fought hard, but ultimately, the party was ground down by the intense polarization between the SPD and the AfD," he said.

Chancellor calls for reform 'backbone'

Merz said Germany needs serious reforms to get the country back on track, arguing that his coalition government has already undertaken serious efforts to do so. "What now needs to be done requires backbone, steadfastness, and patience. I will demonstrate these qualities as chairman of the CDU and, above all, as chancellor of our country," he said.

The election in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern took place on Sunday as part of a series of state polls testing the strength of Germany's governing coalition ahead of federal elections scheduled for next year.

Titles :friedrich merzcdumecklenburg-vorpommernafdspdgerman electionsgermany politics
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