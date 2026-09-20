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Italy plans foreign student limits, ban on hijab in schools

Italy plans foreign student limits, ban on hijab in schools

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19:30, 20/09/2026, Sunday
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Italy plans foreign student limits, ban on hijab in schools
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Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Sunday that her government will introduce legislation to cap foreign student numbers in schools and ban the burqa and hijab, stating that Italian children should not feel like minorities in their own classrooms, according to ANSA News Agency.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Sunday that her government is preparing legislation to impose legal limits on foreign student enrollment in schools and prohibit the wearing of burqas and hijabs in classrooms, telling supporters that Italian children must not feel marginalized in their own country.

Classroom demographic concerns

Speaking at Fenix, a national youth festival organized by the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party's youth wing, Meloni framed the proposed restrictions as essential safeguards for national identity. "Italian children cannot feel like a minority in the classroom," she said, emphasizing that demographic shifts in educational settings must not disadvantage native students.

Meloni expanded on her concerns regarding classroom composition, arguing that the current situation places undue pressure on Italian families. "It's unthinkable that in an Italian classroom, Italian children feel cornered because they've become the minority. It can't be done," she added, according to ANSA News Agency.

Religious symbols ban

The draft legislation would extend existing restrictions on full-face coverings into educational institutions by explicitly banning both the burqa and hijab within school premises. Meloni said the government views these garments as incompatible with the secular principles of Italy's public education system.

Legislative timeline and integration measures

Under the proposed law, parents of foreign students who demonstrate difficulties integrating into the school system would be required to complete Italian language courses as a condition of continued enrollment. The measure is expected to be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval in the coming days, Meloni said.

Titles :giorgia meloniitalybrothers of italyfdiansa news agencyeducation policyimmigrationreligious dress bancouncil of ministers
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