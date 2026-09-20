Accelerated timeline

French intelligence services have revised their assessment regarding potential Russian aggression, moving the estimated timeframe for possible major attacks to autumn 2027 — three years earlier than a previously projected 2030 scenario, according to France Televisions.

The broadcaster cited a confidential note indicating that strategic infrastructure could be among primary targets, including power plants, electricity grids, railway networks, telecommunications systems and drinking water facilities.

Expert warns of vulnerabilities

Alain Christienne, a former deputy director at French military intelligence, told France Televisions that a hypothetical attack could involve a drone carrying explosives targeting a French defense industry site. He noted that establishing Russian attribution for such an incident could prove difficult, adding that France currently lacks the capacity to fully defend against this type of threat.

Macron convenes security meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron held a confidential meeting Friday with presidential candidates and party leaders to discuss what he described as an intensifying Russian hybrid threat toward France and Europe, stating that the government would prepare a comprehensive plan to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive sites within the defense industrial base from potential drone and cyberattacks. The administration has also instructed prefects to establish integrated security and defense teams involving local police, intelligence services, military units, education authorities, businesses and emergency services to coordinate protective measures.