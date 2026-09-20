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AfD narrowly leads Social Democrats in German state election

AfD narrowly leads Social Democrats in German state election

Elif Şanlı
23:01, 20/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 23:18, 20/09/2026, Sunday
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AfD narrowly leads Social Democrats in German state election
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Germany's right-wing Alternative for Germany narrowly led the Social Democrats in Sunday's state election in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, more than doubling its vote share from 2021 while Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats faced potential elimination from the state parliament.

Germany's right-wing Alternative for Germany narrowly led the Social Democrats in Sunday's state election in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, securing between 37% and 38% of the vote according to projections by public broadcasters ARD and ZDF — more than doubling its 16.7% share from 2021.

AfD doubles support in northeastern stronghold

The far-right Alternative for Germany saw its support surge in the coastal state, with lead candidate Enrico Schult hailing the result as a historic breakthrough for the party. "This is the promise we all made. Sooner or later, we will change this state. The AfD is here to stay. And we will also govern, dear friends," Schult said, addressing supporters after the initial results were announced.

SPD premier vows to block far-right from power

Manuela Schwesig, the Social Democratic premier seeking re-election, saw her party fall to between 35.5% and 36.5% — down from 39.6% in 2021 — despite a late surge in polling. She immediately ruled out any cooperation with the AfD and claimed a mandate to continue governing through democratic alliances. "The AfD will not be able to form a government. The majority has chosen democratic parties. That is why I am ready to continue the work," Schwesig told public broadcaster NDR, adding that 60% of citizens had expressed support for her continued leadership.

CDU faces historic defeat as smaller parties struggle

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union faced potential elimination from the state parliament after polling between 5% and 5.5% — teetering on the 5% threshold required for representation — while CDU state Chair Daniel Peters acknowledged the dire situation in Schwerin, saying the party was "fighting for our life" in its weakest showing since the founding of the Federal Republic. The Left Party declined to between 6% and 7.5% from 9.9% previously, while the Greens hovered around 5.5% and the left-wing populist BSW sat at 4.8% to 5%. The Free Democratic Party collapsed to just 1% to 1.2%, down from 5.8% four years ago, likely ending its presence in the legislature.

Titles :afdalternative for germanyspdsocial democratic partymanuela schwesigenrico schultmecklenburg-vorpommerngerman state electioncdufriedrich merz
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