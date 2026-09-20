Fenerbahce record historic 8-0 victory over Eyupspor

Fenerbahce recorded their biggest-ever Süper Lig triumph on Sunday, demolishing cross-town rivals Eyüpspor 8-0 at Ülker Stadium in a display that rewrote the club's record books. The hosts opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Mason Greenwood converted from the penalty spot after a VAR review confirmed that Eyüpspor defender Costa had fouled Vedat Muriqi inside the area.

The Yellow Canaries doubled their lead just two minutes later as Kerem Aktürkoğlu squared the ball for Muriqi to tap into an empty net. Muriqi struck again in the 21st minute, pouncing on the rebound after Greenwood's initial effort was parried by goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan. Matteo Guendouzi made it 4-0 in the 38th minute with a powerful strike from outside the box, before İrfan Can Kahveci added a fifth in first-half stoppage time following another assist from Greenwood.

Muriqi's masterclass

The Kosovo international continued his scoring spree after the interval, completing a 47-minute hat-trick with a clinical near-post finish before heading in his fourth goal from an İrfan Can corner in the 55th minute. Greenwood capped the rout in the 80th minute, firing home from close range after Oğuz Aydın's assist to complete a brace of his own.

Record books

The victory established Fenerbahce as the first team among Europe's top 10 leagues to score five goals in the first half of a match this season. Their seven goals in 55 minutes also set a new club record, while the result confirmed their status as the team with the most matches featuring seven or more goals in Süper Lig history.