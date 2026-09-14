Türkiye secure first victory at CEV Men's Euros with Swiss sweep
Türkiye defeated Switzerland 3-0 on Sunday to secure their first victory at the CEV Men's European Volleyball Championship, rebounding from opening defeats to Germany and France with a dominant straight-sets performance that lasted 87 minutes at BT Arena in Cluj.
Türkiye's men's national volleyball team secured their first victory at the 2026 CEV Men's European Championship on Sunday, sweeping Switzerland 3-0 in Group D play at BT Arena in Cluj to recover from opening defeats to Germany and France. The Turkish side prevailed in straight sets with scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-19, completing the encounter in 87 minutes.
The result lifted Türkiye off the bottom of the Group D standings while leaving Switzerland with a third consecutive loss in the tournament.
Early tension yields to control
The opening set remained tightly contested throughout, with Switzerland recovering from an early deficit to establish a three-point advantage in the closing stages. Türkiye rallied to level the score at 21-21 before closing out the frame 25-23 with disciplined play down the stretch.
The second set saw Türkiye establish immediate authority, opening with four consecutive points and building a 13-9 lead. They maintained that momentum to win the set 25-19 after establishing a 20-15 cushion, then carried that form into the third set by racing to an 8-3 advantage.
Road ahead
Switzerland trimmed the third-set deficit to 15-12 before Türkiye responded with three straight points, with a Cafer Kirkit spike extending the lead to 20-15. The Turkish side closed out the set 25-19 to seal the straight-sets victory.
Türkiye will face hosts Romania in their fourth group match on Monday at 1700GMT, seeking to build on their maiden triumph.