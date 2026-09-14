Türkiye's men's national volleyball team secured their first victory at the 2026 CEV Men's European Championship on Sunday, sweeping Switzerland 3-0 in Group D play at BT Arena in Cluj to recover from opening defeats to Germany and France. The Turkish side prevailed in straight sets with scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-19, completing the encounter in 87 minutes.

The result lifted Türkiye off the bottom of the Group D standings while leaving Switzerland with a third consecutive loss in the tournament.

Early tension yields to control

The opening set remained tightly contested throughout, with Switzerland recovering from an early deficit to establish a three-point advantage in the closing stages. Türkiye rallied to level the score at 21-21 before closing out the frame 25-23 with disciplined play down the stretch.

The second set saw Türkiye establish immediate authority, opening with four consecutive points and building a 13-9 lead. They maintained that momentum to win the set 25-19 after establishing a 20-15 cushion, then carried that form into the third set by racing to an 8-3 advantage.

Road ahead

Switzerland trimmed the third-set deficit to 15-12 before Türkiye responded with three straight points, with a Cafer Kirkit spike extending the lead to 20-15. The Turkish side closed out the set 25-19 to seal the straight-sets victory.

Türkiye will face hosts Romania in their fourth group match on Monday at 1700GMT, seeking to build on their maiden triumph.