Besiktas thrash Marseille 4-1 in Europa League opener

Beşiktaş began their UEFA Europa League campaign with a commanding 4-1 victory over French visitors Olympique de Marseille at Tüpraş Stadium on Thursday, overturning an early deficit to claim three points in their group stage opener. The Turkish side took the lead in the 15th minute when Ilhan Fakili exchanged passes with Olaitan before breaking through the defense and slotting the ball into the corner.

Marseille responded midway through the first half, with Abdallah racing into the box on the right to fire a low shot into the far corner following Abdelli's long pass. The sides entered the interval level after Marseille goalkeeper De Lange denied Orkun Kökçü in a one-on-one situation during stoppage time.

Second-half surge

The Black Eagles seized control after the interval, with Cerny restoring the lead in the 56th minute after receiving a pass from Kökçü — his effort striking the post before finding the net. Defender Murillo extended the advantage three minutes later, heading home from Kökçü's corner delivery.

The hosts continued to threaten, with Fakili striking the crossbar with a curling effort in the 68th minute. The scoring was completed nine minutes from time when Olaitan combined with Vlahovic to set up Poku, who finished from close range to seal the rout.

Key contributions

Kökçü played a central role in the victory, providing the assists for both Cerny's strike and Murillo's set-piece conversion while also forcing a crucial save from De Lange in first-half stoppage time. The comprehensive win places Beşiktaş in a strong position in their Europa League group following an impressive opening night performance against Ligue 1 opposition.