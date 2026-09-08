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Turkish Airlines to become Liverpool shirt sponsor

Turkish Airlines to become Liverpool shirt sponsor

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13:28, 08/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 13:35, 08/09/2026, Tuesday
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Turkish Airlines to become Liverpool shirt sponsor
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Liverpool announced Tuesday that Turkish Airlines will become its main club partner and front-of-shirt sponsor from the 2027-28 season under a five-year agreement reported to be worth over £300 million, marking one of the largest commercial partnerships in the Premier League club's history.

Turkish Airlines will become Liverpool's main club partner and front-of-shirt sponsor from the 2027-28 season under a five-year agreement worth more than £300 million ($405 million), the Premier League club announced Tuesday. The deal, which takes effect in June 2027, will see the Türkiye-based carrier's branding appear on the men's, women's and Academy match shirts — bringing together two organizations with extensive international networks and shared commitments to connecting global audiences.

Liverpool Chief Commercial Officer Ben Latty described the agreement as a "milestone announcement" for the Anfield side, noting that the front of the shirt holds a special place in the club's history. "This is a milestone announcement for us and we are delighted to welcome Turkish Airlines as our main club partner from June 2027," Latty said, referencing the airline's global reach and the "special memories back in 2005" — when Liverpool won the Champions League final in Istanbul — as foundations for the new relationship.

Executive Statements

Turkish Airlines CEO Ahmet Olmustur welcomed the partnership, describing Liverpool as "one of the world's most recognised and respected football clubs, with an exceptional heritage and a truly global community of supporters." "We are very pleased that Turkish Airlines will become the club's main club partner and that our name will take its place on one of the most iconic shirts in world sport," he added, noting the carrier's existing sports sponsorship portfolio.

Sponsorship Transition

Standard Chartered, which has served as Liverpool's main club partner since 2010, will retain its current front-of-shirt role through the 2026-27 season before transitioning to a global partnership position the following year. The banking giant's departure from the matchday kit ends a 17-year association with the reigning Premier League champions, with the transition allowing for a staggered handover between the two major sponsors.

Titles :turkish airlinesliverpool fcben lattyahmet olmusturpremier leaguestandard charteredfootball sponsorshipanfield
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