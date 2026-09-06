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FIFA confirms Infantino will seek 2027 re-election

FIFA confirms Infantino will seek 2027 re-election

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22:34, 06/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 22:40, 06/09/2026, Sunday
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FIFA confirms Infantino will seek 2027 re-election
FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will stand for re-election in 2027 despite criticism over an abandoned commercial rights proposal, the world football body confirmed on Sunday, ending speculation after he avoided questions about his future in Poland.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will seek re-election next year despite ongoing criticism over a controversial proposal to sell stakes in the commercial rights to World Cup competitions, the world football body confirmed on Sunday. The confirmation came after Infantino avoided questions about his future while attending the opening of the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he discussed efforts to develop football and the tournament but declined to say whether he would seek another term, saying "there will be a lot to say" about other matters but "it's not today." "The FIFA President announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election," a FIFA spokesperson told Sky News on Sunday, according to the British broadcaster.

UEFA opposition and legal dispute

UEFA has publicly withdrawn confidence in Infantino, accusing him of breaching trust through undisclosed negotiations over the proposed transaction. The dispute has spilled into US courts, where UEFA is seeking documents and testimony for possible use in a criminal complaint against Infantino and other FIFA officials in Switzerland, while FIFA has asked a New York court to defer or reject the application.

FIFA has accused UEFA of conducting a coordinated "smear campaign," while UEFA alleged in a US legal filing dated August 28 that Infantino had promoted a "fraudulently off-market price for his own benefit" during the proposed transaction. The Asian Football Confederation and Concacaf have also criticized FIFA's leadership over the plan, which was withdrawn on July 31 after opposition from member associations.

Presidential tenure

The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2027, during the FIFA Congress in Morocco, with prospective candidates required to secure support from at least five member associations by November 18. Infantino, 56, was first elected FIFA president in 2016 and was re-elected in 2019 and 2023. If successful in 2027, he could remain in office until 2031, though no rival candidate has formally emerged to challenge his bid.

Titles :gianni infantinofifafifa world cupfifa congress 2027uefafootball governancefifa electionmoroccokatowice
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