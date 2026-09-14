Fenerbahce held to goalless draw by Gaziantep FK in Super Lig

Fenerbahce were held to a goalless draw by Gaziantep FK on Monday in week five of Türkiye's Super Lig, as the Istanbul giants struck the woodwork twice but failed to convert their dominance into a breakthrough against the resilient visitors. The hosts enjoyed the better of the chances throughout the contest but were ultimately frustrated by a combination of wayward finishing and excellent goalkeeping.

Gaziantep threatened first in the 15th minute when Deian Sorescu cut inside from the right and unleashed a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty area that flew narrowly wide of the far post. Fenerbahce responded before the interval and came close in the 37th minute when Kerem Akturkoglu slipped a through ball to Matteo Guendouzi, whose angled strike from the left side of the box rippled the side netting.

Woodwork denies hosts

The home side emerged with renewed purpose after the break and almost broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, when Kerem Akturkoglu struck the post with a fierce rebound after Gaziantep defenders had blocked Matteo Guendouzi's initial effort. Visiting goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz then produced a sharp save to deny Jayden Brown from close range following Vedat Muriqi's low cross in the 67th minute, before comfortably gathering a long-range strike from Irfan Can Kahveci five minutes later.

Fenerbahce continued to press for a late winner and were denied by the frame of the goal for a second time in the 87th minute, when Greenwood's powerful effort from the left side outside the box crashed against the crossbar. Neither side could find a decisive breakthrough in the closing stages, leaving the match to finish in a scoreless stalemate that reflected Gaziantep's defensive organization and Fenerbahce's profligacy in front of goal.