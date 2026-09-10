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İsmail Kartal resigns as Fenerbahçe coach following Roma draw

İsmail Kartal resigns as Fenerbahçe coach following Roma draw

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23:00, 10/09/2026, Thursday
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İsmail Kartal resigns as Fenerbahçe coach following Roma draw
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Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal speaks during a press conference following the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 league phase Matchday 1 match between Fenerbahce and Roma at Chobani Stadium in Istanbul, Turkiye, on September 10, 2026.

The 65-year-old tactician announced his immediate resignation late Thursday following Fenerbahçe’s 1-1 draw with Roma in their UEFA Champions League opener, stating he wished to pave the way for new leadership after successfully guiding the club back to Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 18 years.

Fenerbahçe head coach İsmail Kartal announced his resignation late Thursday immediately after his side’s 1-1 draw with Roma in their UEFA Champions League opener, declaring he wished to step aside to pave the way for new leadership at the Istanbul club.

Post-match announcement

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the 65-year-old tactician confirmed he would step down with immediate effect, bringing an end to his fourth spell in charge of the Yellow-Navy Blues. "As of this evening, I would like to congratulate my players and announce my resignation from my post," Kartal said. The veteran coach thanked the club’s supporters, management, players, staff and members of the media before refusing to take questions from journalists.

He noted that he had made the decision together with his coaching staff. "I have taken this decision to pave the way for my club," he stated. Kartal delivered an emotional farewell in which he ruled out any prospect of returning to the position in the future, saying: "I have resigned from my post while there is still time, to assist my beloved Fenerbahce, my players and future managers. I wish everyone a good evening, on the understanding that I shall never return."

European return ends in exit

The Turkish manager had returned to Fenerbahçe in June for his fourth spell at the helm, having successfully guided the club back to the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign — ending an 18-year absence. Fenerbahçe began their league-phase campaign with a 1-1 home draw against the Italian side on Thursday evening, with Bryan Cristante opening the scoring for Roma before Archie Brown levelled for the hosts, earning a point in what proved to be Kartal’s final match in charge.

Titles :i̇smail kartalfenerbahçeromauefa champions leagueistanbulturkish footballresignation
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