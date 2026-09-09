Real Madrid began their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan on Tuesday as Jose Mourinho claimed his first win in the competition since returning to manage the Spanish giants, while Manchester City opened their account with a 2-0 triumph away to Porto thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid capitalize on Inter errors

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 14th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu after Inter defender Yann Aurel Bisseck failed to control a clearance, allowing Brahim Diaz to seize possession and set up the France captain for a composed finish. Real Madrid doubled their lead nine minutes later when Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez dawdled on a back-pass from Benjamin Pavard, enabling Federico Valverde to close him down and bundle the ball into an empty net.

Inter goalkeeper Martinez atoned for his mistake with several fine saves after the break, denying both Jude Bellingham and Mbappe from close range, but the Italian side reduced the deficit in the 77th minute when Carlos Augusto met Lautaro Martinez's cross and side-footed home. Inter pressed for an equalizer in the closing stages but found Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in commanding form, with the Belgian producing a crucial save from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's deflected effort to preserve Mourinho's victory.

Haaland makes history for City

At the Estadio do Dragao, Manchester City began Enzo Maresca's tenure in Europe with a comfortable 2-0 win over Porto secured by Erling Haaland's brace. The Norwegian striker broke the deadlock shortly after halftime with a header from Enzo Fernandez's cross, then sealed the victory in stoppage time by converting Rayan Ait-Nouri's cutback to register his 36th Champions League goal for the club — drawing him level with Sergio Aguero as the club's joint-top scorer in the competition. Elsewhere on Tuesday, Aston Villa defeated Club Brugge 3-2, AEK Athens beat LASK 1-0, Borussia Dortmund overcame Villarreal 3-2, and Real Betis won 3-2 away at Lille.