Home
Sports
Football
Real Madrid beat Inter 2-1 as Mourinho claims first Champions League win

Real Madrid beat Inter 2-1 as Mourinho claims first Champions League win

Elif Şanlı
01:30, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 01:39, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Real Madrid beat Inter 2-1 as Mourinho claims first Champions League win
AA
Vinicius Junior left winger of Real Madrid and Brazil and Carlos Augusto left-back of Inter Milan and Brazil compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on September 8, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in their Champions League opener on Tuesday as manager Jose Mourinho secured his first victory in the competition since returning to the Spanish club, while Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored twice against Porto to become the club's joint-record scorer in the tournament.

Real Madrid began their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan on Tuesday as Jose Mourinho claimed his first win in the competition since returning to manage the Spanish giants, while Manchester City opened their account with a 2-0 triumph away to Porto thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid capitalize on Inter errors

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 14th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu after Inter defender Yann Aurel Bisseck failed to control a clearance, allowing Brahim Diaz to seize possession and set up the France captain for a composed finish. Real Madrid doubled their lead nine minutes later when Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez dawdled on a back-pass from Benjamin Pavard, enabling Federico Valverde to close him down and bundle the ball into an empty net.

Inter goalkeeper Martinez atoned for his mistake with several fine saves after the break, denying both Jude Bellingham and Mbappe from close range, but the Italian side reduced the deficit in the 77th minute when Carlos Augusto met Lautaro Martinez's cross and side-footed home. Inter pressed for an equalizer in the closing stages but found Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in commanding form, with the Belgian producing a crucial save from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's deflected effort to preserve Mourinho's victory.

Haaland makes history for City

At the Estadio do Dragao, Manchester City began Enzo Maresca's tenure in Europe with a comfortable 2-0 win over Porto secured by Erling Haaland's brace. The Norwegian striker broke the deadlock shortly after halftime with a header from Enzo Fernandez's cross, then sealed the victory in stoppage time by converting Rayan Ait-Nouri's cutback to register his 36th Champions League goal for the club — drawing him level with Sergio Aguero as the club's joint-top scorer in the competition. Elsewhere on Tuesday, Aston Villa defeated Club Brugge 3-2, AEK Athens beat LASK 1-0, Borussia Dortmund overcame Villarreal 3-2, and Real Betis won 3-2 away at Lille.

Titles :real madridinter milanmanchester cityportojose mourinhoerling haalandkylian mbappechampions leagueuefa champions leaguefootball
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026