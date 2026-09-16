The Turkish Automobile Sports Federation announced on Monday that the Türkiye Grand Prix will return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2027 after a six-year absence, with the race scheduled to take place at Istanbul Park over the weekend of October 1-3.

Return to Istanbul Park

The federation confirmed that the anti-clockwise circuit will host its first championship round since 2021, marking the end of a six-year hiatus for the premier motorsport category in the country. The event is expected to feature on the 2027 Formula 1 World Championship calendar as a key fixture in the European leg of the season.

Race weekend schedule

According to the provisional schedule released by TOSFED, practice sessions will open the three-day programme on Friday, October 1, followed by qualifying on Saturday, October 2. The main Grand Prix event will take place on Sunday, October 3, completing the weekend at the 5.3-kilometre circuit on the outskirts of Istanbul.

Ticket pre-registration

TOSFED stated that fans may now complete pre-registration via the event's official website to receive priority access to ticket sales and further announcements. The federation added that additional details regarding hospitality packages and grandstand seating arrangements will be released in the coming months.