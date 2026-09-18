Home
Economy
World Economy
Global stocks climb as oil prices retreat, yields ease

Global stocks climb as oil prices retreat, yields ease

Elif Şanlı
11:15, 18/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:18, 18/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Global stocks climb as oil prices retreat, yields ease
File photo

Global equity markets extended gains on Friday as declining crude oil prices and easing concerns over Federal Reserve policy boosted investor sentiment, while President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs against the European Union and central banks in London and Tokyo delivered divergent decisions.

Global equity markets extended gains on Friday as declining oil prices — fueled by expectations of alternative Middle East shipping routes — and easing uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy boosted investor sentiment, with Brent crude retreating 1.3% to $103.40 per barrel and US Treasury yields holding steady at 4.94%.

Wall Street extends gains

The New York Stock Exchange closed Thursday with broad gains as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.14% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.69%, with US stock indexes continuing higher on Friday. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note traded flat at 4.94% amid hopes that falling oil prices will ease inflationary pressures, while the US Dollar Index remained above the 100-point threshold and gold rose 0.5% to $4,636 per ounce. Investors welcomed data showing initial jobless claims fell to 196,000 in the week ending Sept. 12, beating estimates and signaling labor market resilience, while the average diesel price in the US hit a new record of around $6.40 a gallon on Friday, according to the American Automobile Association. President Donald Trump told Axios that Washington faces a critical decision regarding the war with Iran, stating he is torn over whether to "go in and annihilate them or do I not," and separately threatened to impose heavy tariffs on the European Union or halt trade entirely over Brussels' proposal to make Canada an associate member, saying: "If it’s a bad intention, we’ll put very heavy tariffs on Europe."

European markets and monetary policy

European stock markets posted solid gains on Thursday, driven by surging auto, telecom and retail shares, with the UK’s FTSE 100 gaining 1.19%, France’s CAC 40 rising 0.57% and Germany’s DAX 40 up 0.77%. The Bank of England maintained its policy rate at 3.75% on Thursday, with Governor Andrew Bailey stating that the central bank may have to further tighten its monetary policy if the Middle East conflict persists. The BoE projected inflation could rise slightly above 4% in the first quarter of next year, while the bank also said it would reduce its bond portfolio by £46 billion ($61.5 billion) through 2034 and the eurozone’s consumer price index rose 0.4% monthly and 3.2% annually.

Asia-Pacific rallies as BoJ hikes rates

Asian equity markets traded positively near Friday’s close as energy prices fell and tech stocks rebounded, with South Korea’s Kospi rising 2.6%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.7%. The Bank of Japan raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% on Friday, reaching its highest level in 31 years in a seven-to-two vote, while the central bank said the economy is growing moderately but warned that the Middle East situation and rising demand for artificial intelligence continue to pose inflationary risks. The US dollar/Japanese yen exchange rate rose 0.2% to 157.2, while Japan’s inflation came in slightly below estimates at 1.9% in August.

Titles :donald trumpfederal reservebrent crudebank of englandbank of japandow jonestreasury yieldseuropean union
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026