Home
Economy
World Economy
Global markets mixed ahead of Fed rate hike decision

Global markets mixed ahead of Fed rate hike decision

Elif Şanlı
14:11, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 14:12, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Global markets mixed ahead of Fed rate hike decision
File photo

Investors are bracing for a 25-basis-point rate increase as the Federal Reserve concludes its first policy meeting in three years on Wednesday, with Treasury yields hitting multi-year highs and equities showing divergent trends across regions.

Global equity markets traded on mixed trajectories on Wednesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in three years. The central bank is widely expected to announce a 25-basis-point increase following its two-day policy meeting. The US 10-Year Treasury yield climbed to 5.04% on Tuesday — its highest level since July 2007 — before stabilizing at 5%, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted the strong performance of American bond markets.

Washington policy moves rattle sectors

The US Senate failed to secure the necessary majority to advance the Clarity Act, blocking legislation that would have established a comprehensive regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin edged down 0.1% to $75,780, while shares of crypto exchange Coinbase plunged 10%. The New York Fed's manufacturing index fell to 7.6 in September, below analyst estimates, and the average diesel price hit a record $6.27 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

Commodities retreat while tech rallies

November-delivery Brent crude fell 0.6% to $108.1 per barrel despite geopolitical concerns, as rising US inventories eased supply worries. Gold slipped 0.6% to $4,321 per ounce, while the dollar index declined 0.1% to 99.6. Tech giant Meta gained nearly 1% after announcing tests of next-generation artificial intelligence chips designed to reduce costs and energy consumption.

Regional markets show split trends

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.63%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.45% and the Nasdaq declined 0.78% on Tuesday, though American indexes opened higher on Wednesday. European markets traded lower, with Germany's DAX 40 down 0.15% and Deutsche Bank shares falling 2.4%, as the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index reached 34.7, below estimates of 40. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% as exports surged 19.3% and imports jumped 28% in August, widening the trade deficit to 1.1 trillion yen, while South Korea's Kospi added 0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite climbed 0.6%.

Titles :federal reservefomcwall streettreasury yieldsbitcoinmetabrent crudenikkei 225dax 40global markets
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026