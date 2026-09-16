US diesel prices hit record $6.3 per gallon

Average diesel prices in the United States reached an unprecedented $6.3 per gallon on Wednesday, setting a fresh record high as global oil markets continued to climb, according to data from the American Automobile Association. The milestone came one week after retail costs surpassed the $6 threshold for the first time, driven by sustained volatility in international energy markets.

Regional disparities

Prices varied significantly across US states, with California recording the highest retail cost at $8.2 per gallon. The divergence highlights persistent supply chain imbalances and regional tax structures that continue to amplify costs for consumers and freight operators on the West Coast.

Global crude benchmarks maintained elevated levels during early trading on Wednesday. Brent futures were trading at $107.7 per barrel, down 1% day-on-day but up 6.4% on a weekly basis as of 0730GMT, while West Texas Intermediate stood at $104, according to market data.

Policy context

US President Donald Trump said last week that current high energy prices are related to US efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The remarks linked domestic fuel costs directly to Washington's ongoing sanctions posture and diplomatic strategy toward Tehran.