Sudanese army downs RSF 'strategic' drone in Blue Nile state

Drone interception

Sudanese army's 4th Infantry Division said Saturday its air defenses shot down a "strategic" drone belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the town of Kurmuk, Blue Nile state, without recording casualties among government troops. The division stated that the operation "confirms the high level of readiness and operational discipline of the division," though the RSF has not issued any immediate comment regarding the claim.

Ground operations

Earlier Saturday, the military reported carrying out what it called a "tight ambush" in the Magaja area against RSF fighters and their allies from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North. The army said the attack inflicted "heavy losses" on the opposing forces and destroyed a large quantity of military vehicles and equipment.

On Friday, the army announced a "preemptive attack" south of the Al-Kayli area in Blue Nile state, claiming it destroyed nine RSF combat vehicles along with their equipment. Fighting has spread to Blue Nile and Sudan’s three Kordofan states — North, West and South — since last October, expanding the geography of a conflict that began in the capital.

Displacement crisis

Sudan has been engulfed in civil war between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The conflict has left tens of thousands dead and displaced approximately 13 million people, according to UN and international estimates.