Home
World
Africa
Sudanese army downs RSF 'strategic' drone in Blue Nile state

Sudanese army downs RSF 'strategic' drone in Blue Nile state

Yenişafak English AA
10:08, 20/09/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Sudanese army downs RSF 'strategic' drone in Blue Nile state
File photo

The Sudanese military said Saturday its air defenses shot down a "strategic" drone operated by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces over the town of Kurmuk in Blue Nile state, claiming the operation demonstrates high operational readiness as clashes intensify across southeastern Sudan.

Drone interception

Sudanese army's 4th Infantry Division said Saturday its air defenses shot down a "strategic" drone belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the town of Kurmuk, Blue Nile state, without recording casualties among government troops. The division stated that the operation "confirms the high level of readiness and operational discipline of the division," though the RSF has not issued any immediate comment regarding the claim.

Ground operations

Earlier Saturday, the military reported carrying out what it called a "tight ambush" in the Magaja area against RSF fighters and their allies from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North. The army said the attack inflicted "heavy losses" on the opposing forces and destroyed a large quantity of military vehicles and equipment.

On Friday, the army announced a "preemptive attack" south of the Al-Kayli area in Blue Nile state, claiming it destroyed nine RSF combat vehicles along with their equipment. Fighting has spread to Blue Nile and Sudan’s three Kordofan states — North, West and South — since last October, expanding the geography of a conflict that began in the capital.

Displacement crisis

Sudan has been engulfed in civil war between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The conflict has left tens of thousands dead and displaced approximately 13 million people, according to UN and international estimates.

Titles :sudanrapid support forcesrsfblue nile statesudanese armykurmuksplm-nsudan civil war
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026