Home
World
Africa
Africa splitting faster than expected as new ocean takes shape

Africa splitting faster than expected as new ocean takes shape

Yeni Şafak Newsroom
10:46, 18/09/2026, Friday
Yeni Şafak
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Africa splitting faster than expected as new ocean takes shape
AA
File Photo

Geologists say the African continent is breaking apart far sooner than previously thought, with a new ocean set to form as an active fault line reaches a critical threshold. The crust beneath the region has thinned dramatically, signalling that continental separation is now unavoidable.

The African continent is tearing apart at a pace that has surprised scientists, with new research suggesting a fresh ocean will emerge far sooner than earlier models predicted. Geologist Christian Rowan of Columbia University said the rupture in the affected zone has advanced further than anticipated and that the crust has thinned well beyond previous estimates. The findings point to a geological process unfolding across East Africa that could reshape the map of the continent within a few million years.

Turkana fault zone reveals dramatic crustal thinning

Within the East African Rift System, the massive Nubian plate is slowly pulling away from the Somali plate, which carries the continent's eastern coastline. Scientists examining the Turkana Rift Zone, which runs through Kenya and Ethiopia, found that crust at the fault's centre has dropped to as little as 13 kilometres in thickness. Once the crust falls below 15 kilometres, researchers say the system enters a "necking" stage in which continental breakup becomes inevitable.

Indian Ocean waters set to flood the emerging basin

When the split is complete, waters from the Indian Ocean are expected to pour into the rift, creating a new ocean floor along the separation line. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, is set to examine in greater detail the relationship between geological change in the region and the preservation of fossils. The research adds to a growing body of evidence that East Africa hosts one of the most active continental rifting zones on Earth, a process rarely observed in such close detail.



Titles :AfricaGeologyOceanRiftContinent
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026