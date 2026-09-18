Africa splitting faster than expected as new ocean takes shape

The African continent is tearing apart at a pace that has surprised scientists, with new research suggesting a fresh ocean will emerge far sooner than earlier models predicted. Geologist Christian Rowan of Columbia University said the rupture in the affected zone has advanced further than anticipated and that the crust has thinned well beyond previous estimates. The findings point to a geological process unfolding across East Africa that could reshape the map of the continent within a few million years.

Turkana fault zone reveals dramatic crustal thinning

Within the East African Rift System, the massive Nubian plate is slowly pulling away from the Somali plate, which carries the continent's eastern coastline. Scientists examining the Turkana Rift Zone, which runs through Kenya and Ethiopia, found that crust at the fault's centre has dropped to as little as 13 kilometres in thickness. Once the crust falls below 15 kilometres, researchers say the system enters a "necking" stage in which continental breakup becomes inevitable.

Indian Ocean waters set to flood the emerging basin

When the split is complete, waters from the Indian Ocean are expected to pour into the rift, creating a new ocean floor along the separation line. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, is set to examine in greater detail the relationship between geological change in the region and the preservation of fossils. The research adds to a growing body of evidence that East Africa hosts one of the most active continental rifting zones on Earth, a process rarely observed in such close detail.