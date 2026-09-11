The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan warned Thursday that escalating violence and political tensions are threatening civilians and the country's fragile political transition, as commissioners concluded their 14th assessment visit to the capital Juba. The commission noted that shrinking civic space, entrenched corruption, and persistent impunity continue to create an environment where abuses go unchecked and vulnerable populations face mounting risks.

Humanitarian toll and protection failures

Commission Chairperson Yasmin Sooka told reporters that the mission continues to document accounts of displacement, insecurity, and human rights violations across the country. "Visit after visit, we continue to hear from people who bear the consequences of violence, displacement, insecurity and the failures of those with political and security responsibilities to prevent and address those harms," Sooka said. She emphasized that women and girls face serious violations while communities struggle to access basic services, with families remaining uprooted and living in constant fear.

Impunity and resource diversion

Commissioner Carlos Castresana Fernandez stated that the commission has documented serious violations for years while identifying persistent impunity as the underlying problem preventing stability. "One year after our report on corruption, there has been little meaningful implementation of its recommendations, and in some areas, the situation has deteriorated further," Fernandez said, noting that unchecked resource diversion and unpunished violations breed further violence. He stressed that South Sudan cannot break this cycle without credible accountability and transparent management of national resources.

Electoral risks and transition fears

Commissioner Barney Afako warned that the political failures of South Sudan's leaders continue to reproduce conditions for damaging violence across the country. "Implementation of the Revitalized Agreement has stalled, but its objectives for delivering a transformed, democratic and peaceful South Sudan remain as relevant as ever and must be protected," Afako said, pointing to the narrowing political and civic space ahead of planned elections. He cautioned that missing safeguards for free participation and fair competition could easily trigger electoral violence and further disruption.