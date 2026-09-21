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Qatar mediators shuttle between capitals to restart US-Iran talks

Qatar mediators shuttle between capitals to restart US-Iran talks

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01:21, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 01:23, 21/09/2026, Monday
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Qatar mediators shuttle between capitals to restart US-Iran talks
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Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said Doha has been exchanging proposals with Washington and Tehran for nearly two weeks to restart negotiations, adding that mediators are shuttling between capitals amid ongoing military hostilities that have killed thousands since February.


Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari on Sunday said Doha has been exchanging ideas for nearly two weeks with Washington and Tehran to resume talks, as mediators shuttle between regional capitals alongside Pakistani counterparts. Doha has received assurances from US administration officials that Washington wants to reach an agreement, according to Qatari media.

"We have been exchanging various ideas for nearly two weeks on resuming talks between Washington and Tehran," al-Ansari said, according to Qatari media. He noted that Qatar had heard assurances from US officials that Washington wants to reach an agreement, adding that "we are working through our mediation team with Tehran and Washington to see whether talks can resume, and our mediators are currently moving between different capitals in the hope of making progress on this track."

Waterways and regional security

Al-Ansari emphasized the need for "a regional solution that achieves stability and an international understanding that protects waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz," warning that "subjecting waterways to the sovereignty of a single state and using them as a weapon will set a dangerous precedent for all of us." The mediation push comes despite a mid-June memorandum of understanding and ongoing hostilities that began on February 28 — when the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran — leaving more than 3,000 people dead according to Tehran, with Iran responding with strikes on US facilities in Arab states that caused civilian casualties.

US warnings and threats

The remarks followed a US State Department security alert issued Sunday warning that "due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex, with the potential for unforeseen escalation," urging citizens to exercise caution. US President Donald Trump told Fox News earlier in the day that "my question is if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They had better behave," adding that "very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future."

Titles :majed al-ansaridonald trumpqatartehranwashingtonstrait of hormuzus state departmentus iran talks
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