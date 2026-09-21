Gaza's Government Media Office on Sunday announced an "urgent emergency plan" to evacuate and demolish 255 buildings damaged during Israel's genocide on the enclave, saying the structures pose an "imminent danger" of collapse following the Wednesday collapse of the Al-Saada building in Gaza City that killed 21 Palestinians.

Buildings at risk of collapse

The move comes after the Al-Saada building collapse, which prompted authorities to instruct immediate field procedures including placing warning signs around dangerous buildings. The Public Works and Housing Ministry has classified around 3,000 buildings as dangerous because of damage sustained during the Israeli war, while specialized government committees continue assessing structures and identifying families still living inside them.

Equipment shortages hinder efforts

The media office said the effort faces major challenges, including funding gaps, shortages of heavy machinery caused by the Israeli blockade, and insufficient land to house displaced families. Gaza's Health Ministry said 61 Palestinians have died in collapses of war-damaged structures, as thousands remain in unstable buildings because of severe shortages of adequate shelter and Israel's restrictions on temporary prefabricated homes.

Calls for shelter materials

Palestinian authorities and international organizations have repeatedly demanded that shelter materials be allowed into the enclave to prevent further deaths from building collapses and winter exposure, but those appeals have not led to an Israeli response. Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel's genocide on Gaza has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others, according to Palestinian figures, while an estimated 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.