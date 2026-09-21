Home
World
Middle East
Iran accuses Israel of 'genocide' ahead of UN General Assembly

Iran accuses Israel of 'genocide' ahead of UN General Assembly

Yenişafak English AA
11:25, 21/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:41, 21/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iran accuses Israel of 'genocide' ahead of UN General Assembly
AA
File photo

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel for "genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, urging the international community to take "serious and decisive action" to halt the killing of Palestinians ahead of the 81st UN General Assembly session.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel for "genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, issuing the statement ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly while urging the international community to take "serious and decisive action" to halt the killing of Palestinians.

Al-Aqsa violations and prisoner deaths

The ministry specifically condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "shameless insult" against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the desecration of the Buraq Wall. It accused Israeli forces of systematic killings and torture, noting that more than 10,000 Palestinian women and children have been detained since the conflict escalated.

Tehran alleged that dozens of Palestinian prisoners have died in custody while hundreds suffered amputations or disabilities, stating that at least three Palestinian prisoners die under torture each month. This pattern of abuse demonstrates the Israeli regime's "apartheid and colonial nature," the ministry said.

Washington's role and UN credibility

The statement accused the United States of providing extensive military, financial and political support to Israel while shielding it from international accountability. Washington has reportedly pressured international judges and human rights advocates through sanctions and political interference to prevent scrutiny of Israeli actions.

Iran argued that Israel's conduct over the past eight decades has systematically damaged the credibility of the UN and international law, positioning the Israeli government among the leading violators of UN resolutions despite repeated condemnations from the General Assembly.

Calls for self-determination and accountability

With the 81st UN General Assembly convening on the theme of "renewing trust" in the organization, Tehran called on member states to support Palestinians' right to self-determination and immediate statehood recognition. The ministry demanded urgent measures to stop what it termed ongoing genocide, prevent further land seizures, ensure unrestricted humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, and establish legal mechanisms to hold perpetrators accountable under international law.

Titles :iranisraelgazaun general assemblybenjamin netanyahual-aqsa mosquepalestinian prisonersgenocidewest bank
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026