Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Israel for "genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, issuing the statement ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly while urging the international community to take "serious and decisive action" to halt the killing of Palestinians.

Al-Aqsa violations and prisoner deaths

The ministry specifically condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "shameless insult" against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the desecration of the Buraq Wall. It accused Israeli forces of systematic killings and torture, noting that more than 10,000 Palestinian women and children have been detained since the conflict escalated.

Tehran alleged that dozens of Palestinian prisoners have died in custody while hundreds suffered amputations or disabilities, stating that at least three Palestinian prisoners die under torture each month. This pattern of abuse demonstrates the Israeli regime's "apartheid and colonial nature," the ministry said.

Washington's role and UN credibility

The statement accused the United States of providing extensive military, financial and political support to Israel while shielding it from international accountability. Washington has reportedly pressured international judges and human rights advocates through sanctions and political interference to prevent scrutiny of Israeli actions.

Iran argued that Israel's conduct over the past eight decades has systematically damaged the credibility of the UN and international law, positioning the Israeli government among the leading violators of UN resolutions despite repeated condemnations from the General Assembly.

Calls for self-determination and accountability

With the 81st UN General Assembly convening on the theme of "renewing trust" in the organization, Tehran called on member states to support Palestinians' right to self-determination and immediate statehood recognition. The ministry demanded urgent measures to stop what it termed ongoing genocide, prevent further land seizures, ensure unrestricted humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, and establish legal mechanisms to hold perpetrators accountable under international law.